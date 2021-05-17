Grenergy or how to excel in the European renewable energy sector

Although it is still penalized in its accumulated in the stock market this 2021, Grenergy Renovables is recovering ground and there are many who consider that its stock market numbers in red will turn green sooner rather than later.

A good example of this we have in the past week. Grenergy closed last Monday, May 10, at 24.70 euros and on Friday, the 14th, it marked 26.7 euros, adding to their titles more than 8% in just four days.

Precisely, the company led by David Ruiz de Andrés presented its interim results for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday, in which Grenergy reported a net result of 391,000 euros, 89% less than in the same period of the previous year. Until March, Grenergy had a turnover of 18.7 million euros and obtained its first income (3.1 million) from the sale of energy from its Quillagua wind farms in Chile and Duna Huambos in Peru.

However, the fall in some financial figures did not discourage the price of the day – with rises of 4.7% – nor the valuation of analysts. Bankinter he valued the results “positively” and explained that “the decline in results is due to the fact that the company is focused on the construction of renewable plants and has had fewer project sales than in 2020. The recent capital increase provides funds for invest in new projects and cut the debt ratio to levels that we consider low for the sector. “

For its part, Rent 4, in their analysis entitled Grenergy: Also suffering from the development and construction activity, the bank’s analysts pointed out that “after the Solarpack figures, Grenergy has once again” clicked “on the Development and Construction activity, both in sales and EBITDA , taking ahead the first energy sales and EBITDA of the group and the consolidated in general “. However, “regarding the portfolio, the global figures remain stable, although there is an acceleration of construction in Chile. After the capital increase, the company has a cash box of 105.5 mln euros that gives it financial lung for the next few years” , he added.

Read more

Among Barclays favorites, JB Capital Markets … and the consensus

On the other hand, last week Grenergy also received two reports more than favorable to its situation within the European renewables sector and the Spanish stock market.

A report from Barclays of May 12 on the listed European companies in the renewable energy sector, entitled “The European renewable energy sector has some opportunities to obtain value”, served to communicate that the bank was initiating coverage of Grenergy, and did so with recommendation to overweight.In addition, Barclays gave Grenergy shares a target price of € 45.20, which represents a upside potential close to 70%.

The European renewables sector has fallen by almost 30% so far this year, says the Barclays report, which believes that “the recent liquidation has created some selective value in some names,” analyzing stocks such as Encavis, Grenergy, Solario and Orsted. “In general, we continue to prefer vertically integrated renewable utilities to pure renewables.” In this sense, “Grenergy and Encavis are our favorites in the pure energy sector,” they highlighted.

At the beginning of last week, JB Capital Markets it also published a report in which it counted that the “momentum of renewable energies has drastically reversed in recent months, from bubble levels in 2020 to being in disuse.” However, “we believe that the share price correction has already been significant and has created attractive entry points in various stocks and in the sector as a whole. Concerns about the energy transition have not faded and, in our opinion, renewable energy valuation levels have become too attractive to ignore. Time to take a stand and reiterate our bullish view on the sector and our top picks: EDP Renovaveis (Buy, Tp € 22.0) in large caps and Grenergy Renewables (Buy, Tp € 47.0) in small / midcaps “, says the report by JB Capital Markets, which thus gives a upside potential to Grenergy of 76.1%.

On the other hand, if we take into account the valuations of the analysis houses collected by Reuters, the consensus recommends buying and gives a target price of 46.98 euros to Grenergy securities, which represents a 76% potential.