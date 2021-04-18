Grenergy in the top 3 of the stock market rallies today

Today Grenergy Renovables is experiencing a new rise in its titles, with rises of more than 3% that make it enter directly into the top 3 of the fastest growing stocks in the Continuous Market today.

Likewise, the renewable energy company that is struggling to recover the figures it left behind just a week ago, today reaches the 28 euros in its intraday price, a figure that, if he closed the day like this, would make him return to his path.

Grenergy does not cease in its objective of continuing to grow and open its doors to Europe, which is increasingly approaching the use of renewable energies and whose countries are becoming aware of the importance of reducing polluting emissions and moving towards the consolidation of a greener world.

A trend that is reinforced from the technical side, where the stock market indicators give the company confidence in the long term with uptrend.