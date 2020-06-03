Grêmio vice president of football, Paulo Luz, said on Tuesday that the covid-19 contamination scenario in Rio Grande do Sul is “under control” and that the Gaucho Championship should be resumed in the second half of July .

“Our situation in the State is controlled. We are stationed at one point. In view of the whole pandemic and the events in the country, we have a situation, despite the losses that we regret very much, we have a controlled situation”, said the leader.

“If this process evolves at this point of balance, as the other activities have been gradually resumed, we understand that football is also a business, an important entertainment and that in the second half of July or later in August, there may be a Championship Gaucho resumed, “he said in an interview with the club’s TV channel.

According to the State Health Secretariat of RS, this Tuesday 13 new deaths in the state were confirmed by the new coronavirus. In total, there are 245 deaths in RS due to the new disease, totaling 9,919 infected in 302 municipalities. Also according to the secretariat, the number of contaminated is growing.

Without revealing details, the football vice expressed concern about the financial situation of Grêmio. “It is a delicate situation. But we treat it very seriously, with responsibility, in order to prioritize that the club maintains solidity and something that takes us years to build, which is the economic and financial sustainability of Grêmio. We have to find a balance point for take care of the finances and that we have a team, and Grêmio has a strong, victorious cast, so that we can conduct this with great wisdom as soon as football is resumed “, he declared.

TRAINING

The club decided to change its recent training routine on Tuesday. Instead of distributing the squad, divided into groups, throughout the day, Grêmio started to concentrate its activities only in the morning shift. With the change, the team was divided into five groups – until then there were six -, with staggered entries in the training, at 8:30 am, 9:00 am, 9:45 am, 10:30 am and 11:15 am. This Tuesday, the work was concentrated on the physical part at CT Luiz Carvalho.

.