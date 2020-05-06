Grêmio resumed activities gradually. This Tuesday, 15 players showed up at the CT Luiz Carvalho and were in contact with members of the medical department to carry out evaluations, tests and fill out the epidemiological questionnaire, prepared with the CBF. But coach Renato Gaúcho will remain in Rio, as he is considered to be at risk.

“We knew that we would find all the necessary care here. Grêmio has always taken good care of us, even more so in a situation that is completely different from everything we have ever lived. We are happy to be able to return little by little, even with all the care , but it wasn’t the scenario we’d like to find. Not only for us players, but for all of humanity in general because we know that a lot of people suffer from it. I hope all of this will pass soon so that the stadiums will get full again and for people to go back to work and for everyone to stop suffering “, said defender Marcelo Oliveira.

These 15 players arrived at the training center at three different times. And they already wore the club’s uniform, as well as a protective mask. In addition, they underwent temperature measurement.

“Following our safety protocols, we first checked the temperature in their cars. Afterwards, they were directed to a medical screening room, for a very careful medical evaluation and answered a questionnaire. They also did the oximetry and a new evaluation. thermographic temperature “, explained the doctor Márcio Dornelles.

To prevent the risk of contagion by coronavirus, the athletes performed tests against the virus, after which they were released. “We did the testing with a device for the diagnosis by fluorescence, which will make an assessment of IGM and IGG, that is, quantitative and qualitative. After the tests, the athletes were released to their homes”, concluded the doctor.

On Wednesday, in the morning, will be the presentation of four more groups with five athletes. But their commander won’t be back anytime soon. Grêmio announced that Renato Gaúcho will remain in Rio, as he is considered a risk group, having recently undergone two cardiac surgeries. Initially, he would return to Porto Alegre this Wednesday.

.