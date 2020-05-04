This Monday, Grêmio carried out a complete work of disinfecting the facilities of the Luiz Carvalho Training Center to prepare the place for the players’ return, scheduled for Tuesday. After more than 40 days of interruption of activities due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the club revealed to have hired a company specialized in cleaning environments to be able to receive the cast.

The club will reopen the CT after the Porto Alegre City Hall decides to resume activities in the municipality from Monday afternoon. The re-presentation of the players will be on Tuesday, at separate times, to avoid crowds. Grêmio promises to adopt a strict medical protocol, with temperature measurement, testing and use of safety products.

Employee makes cleaning in the reserve bank of the Grêmio CT

Photo: Disclosure / Grêmio / Estadão

On the eve of the return, the board hired a cleaning service from a company, which applied a product based on the fourth anniversary of ammonia. The chemical solution was applied to all surfaces of environments such as changing rooms, gym, kitchen, corridors and glass. For the external areas of the training center, the service carried out a spray with a long-range atomizer, to try to contemplate areas that are difficult to reach.

According to the club, players will return to training only in small groups and according to a series of safety procedures. The other Grêmio employees will also be submitted to medical monitoring. Apart from cleaning the spaces, Grêmio installed several new tents in CT. These more spacious and ventilated structures will be used to replace places of daily use by the technical committee, such as smaller rooms.

This afternoon we will resume work at the CT, but this was only possible due to the competence and commitment of everyone to the health and safety protocols. Starting tomorrow, athletes will also present themselves individually for tests. Read more at: https://t.co/mvGe034jiX pic.twitter.com/wm7gQVVqBb – Grêmio FBPA (de) (@Gremio) May 4, 2020

Like other clubs, Grêmio gave collective vacation to players during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. During this period, coach Renato Gaúcho was even consulted by President Jair Bolsonaro about the possibility of football being resumed in the country. The coach said that it was not yet time to think about official matches.

.