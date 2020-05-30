Caio Henrique’s stay at Grêmio lasted only five games. This Friday, the club from Rio Grande do Sul made the return of the left-back to Atletico Madrid, Spain. In the loan agreement established by the two parties, valid until the end of 2020, there was a clause that allowed the colchonero team to request the athlete’s return whenever he wanted.

“I want to thank Grêmio for the opportunity to wear this shirt, especially to President Romildo, our coach Renato and Klauss for all their efforts in my hiring. Especially also the Grêmio fans that marked me a lot, especially in my debut that we won Grenal. I hope one day I will be able to return to Grêmio that will continue, forever, in my heart “said the player.

Caio Henrique is only 22 years old and stood out when he played for Fluminense. Earlier this year it was acquired by Atlético, but due to the high number of foreigners in the squad, it was loaned.

Now, the idea of ​​the Spanish club is to sign him up for the return of the Spanish Championship, which returns in June, since Diego Simeone has a deficit on the left side, with only the Brazilian Renan Lodi, ex-Athletico-PR.

