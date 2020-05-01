After Porto Alegre City Hall decrees this Friday the easing of circulation restrictions during the new coronavirus pandemic, the Guild announced on its official website that the team will return to training from next Monday.

The return will be gradual, with the employees presenting themselves before the athletes. CT Luiz Carvalho will have a very strict medical protocol, with tests for Covid-19 and temperature measurement. In addition, members of the football department will be reassessed daily.

Grêmio will return to activities this Monday

As for training, the statement informs that “the players will be divided into groups and times for carrying out the activities, complying with all the recommendations of the health and government institutions, following the sanitary determinations”. The full note stating that access to the CT will be restricted and activities will be closed to the public and the press.

Check the Grêmio statement in full:

In accordance with decree 20,562, published by the Municipality of Porto Alegre this Friday, Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense announces that it will resume the activities of the Professional Football Department, at CT Presidente Luiz Carvalho, starting next Monday ( 04), with the gradual and staggered re-presentation of the first employees and members of the football department. Soon after, according to this procedure, there will be the re-presentation of the athletes.

With this, a strict medical protocol will be implemented since joining the CT, such as temperature measurement and tests for COVID-19 and use of PPE’s. All members of the department will be reassessed daily.

The players will be divided into groups and times to carry out the activities, complying with all the recommendations of the health and government institutions, following the sanitary determinations. The Guild will remain attentive to future decrees and guidelines from public authorities, being able to adjust or adopt new measures, if necessary, in its protocols, aiming at the preservation of the health and physical integrity of its professionals and collaborators.

Access to the Luiz Carvalho CT will be controlled and restricted, reducing the flow of people as much as possible. Activities will be closed to the press and the general public. The images, photos, videos and audios will be coordinated by the Club’s communication and passed on to the official website and the press in general.

Sports Gazette





