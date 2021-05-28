Gremio and Paranaense, already classified, pass the procedure

05/28/2021 at 7:43 AM CEST

EFE

Equity said goodbye to the Copa Sudamericana this Thursday with a goalless draw before a youth team of Guild, previously classified to the round of 16 and who decided to send a young group to this match that dominated their rival but was not forceful in the face of goal. The match was played at the Bellavista stadium in the Ecuadorian city of Ambato, where the Colombians were local due to the social crisis in their country, and was valid for the last day of group H of the continental tournament. The Bogota team, which ended up with nine Due to the expulsions in the second half of striker Omar Duarte and defender Andrés Correa, he thus closed a weak presentation in the continental tournament, as he was third in the area with seven points, behind the Brazilians who qualified with 16 and Lanús which ended with 10.

Despite the fact that this match did not mean anything for either of the two teams, the young people of the ‘Tricolor Gaúcho’ went out to fight all the balls against an opponent that he tried to dominate at the beginning, led by the skilled Daniel Mantilla, but who soon lost that control. In this context, Guilherme Azevedo began to stand out, a 20-year-old forward who took the bull by the horns and began to do damage with his movements and his shots, the first of which came in the 24th minute and passed deviated from the goal of Sergio Roman.

Although the game did not have many arrivals, the mischief of the Brazilians drove their rivals mad and in the 51st minute it was expelled Duarte for double warning.

The clearest of the match was for Gremio when Vini Paulista was knocked down in the area by a rival and in the launch Azevedo took a very strong shot that made Roman shine, who avoided the youth’s celebration.

The dominance was maintained by the Brazilians and grew when strap attacked Azevedo, the best of the Brazilian team, and was expelled. However, the ‘Tricolor Gaúcho’ did not translate that dominance into opportunities or goals, so they could not finish the group stage with a perfect score.

Lanús and Aragua said goodbye with a goalless draw

The Lanús Argentine and the Aragua Venezuelan, no longer able to qualify for the round of 16, sealed this Thursday a goalless draw in the sixth and last day of group H of the South American Cup. Unable to catch up with the Brazilian Guild, which prevailed in the area with 16 points, Aragua had the pleasure of adding for the first time thanks to this draw with ‘Garnet’ as a visitor.

In a game without much at stake, Aragua decided not to end his participation in group H without points and raised a tight defense to protect the goal defended by Yhonatann Yustiz. Lanús tried throughout the first half to score and had his first chance with a shot from Matías Esquivel in minute 4 that Yustiz deflected the corner kick over the crossbar. In the 16th Pedro de la Vega had his chance with a low center that Yustiz managed to clear before the onslaught of José Sand, who two minutes later hit a ball that was controlled by the goalkeeper of the visit.

At the beginning of the second half, Aragua was left with one less player for the expulsion for double yellow card of Daniel Rivillo for an infraction on Franco Orozco. Lanús from that moment had four clear options through Lautaro Acosta, José Sand, Matías Esquivel and José Manuel López but could not convert and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Lanús, who had not played since his last performance in the local tournament on May 9, completed a semester without great brilliance and will now have to renew himself to face the final stretch of the year in the new Argentine tournament. The Aurirrojos, meanwhile, are fifth of seven teams in Group B of the Venezuelan tournament with five points, seven behind the leader: Deportivo La Guaira.

Paranaense thrashed Aucas

The Athletico Paranaense The Brazilian, who had qualified in advance for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, thrashed this Thursday in Curitiba for 4-0 at Aucas Ecuadorian in a match in which he fired the Argentine idol Lucho González at the same time. Midfielder Christian, who scored in the 25th minute; winger Ábner Vinicius, in 36, and the attackers Vitinho in 66 and Carlos Eduardo in 90 scored for Paranaense, who reached 15 points in group D. Peruvian Melgar, with their home draw 0-0 against Metropolitanos, finished in second place with 9 points, 3 more than Aucas and 6 above Venezuelans.

With the first place and classification assured, the ‘Furacao’ (hurricane) lined up an emerging team and took advantage of the commitment to fire midfielder González, who at the age of forty said goodbye to active football after spending the last five seasons with the Curitiba team. The former player of the River Plate of Buenos Aires and the Portuguese Porto, among others, began as a starter and after three minutes, the number of his famous shirt, he was replaced by Christian, in a tribute through social networks, because the match it was played without an audience at the Arena da Baixada stadium.

It was just Christian, at 25 minutes, the man in charge of opening the scoring after a play started by Nikao and that left goalkeeper Johan Lara without defense possibilities. Eleven minutes later, again with Nikao’s play, Abner Vinicius scored the second goal for Paranaense with a header.

The visiting team, from Argentine coach Héctor Bidoglio, could not take the reins of the commitment in the second half, or bring danger to the goal defended by Santos. At minute 66, Vitinho he scored a great goal that he dedicated to the honoree González, who will now have to begin his career as a coach in the minor categories of Paranaense.

In the final minutes, the Paranaense coach, Portuguese Toni Oliveira, moved his chips and the red and black team began to approach the fourth, first when the Argentine referee Andrés Merlos annulled Carlos Eduardo’s goal from an advanced position. But later, in injury time and after a shot at the post by Fernando Canesín, Carlos Eduardo the thorn was removed for the disallowed goal and with a powerful shot he scored 4-0, with a goal that was also dedicated to González.

Melgar and Metropolitanos say goodbye with a lackluster draw

The Melgar Peruvian and the Metropolitans Venezuelan said goodbye to the South American Cup this Thursday with a lackluster tie 0-0 in the final match of group D of the tournament, which confirmed the classification to the second round of the Brazilian Atlético Paranaense. Despite reaching 10 points, thanks to three victories and a draw, the Peruvian team saw that the first place in the series was occupied by Paranaense, who reached 15 after beating Ecuadorian Aucas 4-0.

At the Monumental Stadium in Lima, the team led by Argentine Néstor Lorenzo showed a clear superiority of the game, but was never calm enough to beat goalkeeper Giancarlo Schiavone, who was responsible for avoiding a new adverse result for his team, which reached Lima already without options in the competition. Melgar, who had beaten Metropolitanos 2-3 in the first leg, went looking for a good result from the beginning of the actions, with the creative Joel Sánchez as the axis of his game, and soon he was about to open the account with a low shot by Alexis Arias that brushed past the right post of the rival goal. The Peruvians maintained control of the actions until 20 minutes against a rival team that withstood the attacks and then settled on the field to launch some counterattacks, especially on the right wing.

After several minutes in which Melgar abused the rotation of the ball in midfield, the lethargy was broken with a shot sent from about 30 meters by midfielder Walter Tandazo that crashed into the crossbar of the goal defended by Schiavone. The goalkeeper once again showed his great reflexes by stopping goal-bound shots from Arias, Iberico and Sánchez, who also looked imprecise to specify other options.

At the beginning of the second half the Bolivian referee Gery Vargas did not whistle a clear stomp in the area of ​​the Argentine defender of Melgar Fabio Pereyra on Juan Mancini, which was highly claimed as a penalty by the visitors. In the reply, the young Peruvian striker Luis Iberico headed a cross by Cristian Bordacahar but goalkeeper Schiavone blocked his shot, in an action that he completed a minute later with solvency before a direct shot from Arias.

Beyond those occasions, and apparently with the disappointment of knowing the comfortable advantage of Paranaense, Melgar was also not favored with the signaling of a hand inside the area of ​​the Venezuelan Rennier Rodríguez, which the referee considered fortuitous, which put an end to to his expectations of sealing his participation in the Sudamericana with a victory.