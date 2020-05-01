Grêmio and Inter have already faced each other twice this year, once for Gaucho and once for Libertadores, with a victory by the Immortal and a draw

In the early hours of this Friday, the mayor of Porto Alegre, Nelson Marchezan Jr., published a decree that authorizes the performance of some activities, among them the permission for professional athletes to return to training on the premises of the clubs, as long as respecting the distance recommended minimum of two meters. Thereby, Guild and International they can now schedule a resubmission date and resume training.

“The functioning of social club facilities is allowed, only for the physical conditioning of the respective contracted professional athletes, observing the minimum distance of two meters between them, being prohibited, in any case, physical contact or agglomerations”, says part of the decree .

The measure is very similar to that adopted in Germany. Players will only be able to carry out physical work and technical improvements, such as passing and kicking on goal. Collective activities, such as the traditional racquet, are still suspended.

This week, the CBF went public and expressed its willingness to return to the state on May 17, as long as there is authorization from the health agencies. The organization also passed a security protocol to the teams that will resume activities.

Both Colorado and Immortal had vacationed players until the last 30 days, hoping that there would be a solution to the dramatic situation. With the state decision, the next steps can already be planned.

Despite the measure, there is still no return date for the Gaucho Championship, as well as any other state. The last match was held on March 15, for the third round of the second round of the competition.

