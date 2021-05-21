Greipel wins the sprint and ‘Superman’ López continues to lead

05/21/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

The German André Greipel (Israel Start-Up) won this Friday the fourth stage of the 67th edition of the Tour of Andalusia, Come in Asset Y Cullar Vega (Granada), with a time of 4 hours, 37 minutes and 12 seconds, thanks to his power and experience, while in the absence of the last day, with a 20-second advantage over the Dutch Antwan tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma).

This penultimate stage of the Tour of Andalusia It began with a symbolic protest by its participants, who delayed the start for a few minutes due to “the lack of attention paid to their requests” regarding safety in the race, both due to the choice of routes and the presence of gravel and big potholes in some descents of Thursday’s stage, they denounced in a statement.

It was a journey with 182 kilometers and in which the sprinters appeared after the arrivals on the slope in Zahara de la Sierra (Cádiz) and Alcala la Real (Jaén), and after the tough stage on Thursday in the Sierra de Segura, also in Jaen lands.

The Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) successfully saved the first defense of the leadership and this Saturday, except for a last minute surprise, it will be crowned in Pulpí (Almería) winner of the also known as Route of the Sun, although you will have to solve a port before arrival.

Greipel showcased his power and experience in sprinting and, after a great comeback, outplayed prestigious rivals in Cullar Vega like the colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick Step), the former Danish world champion Mads pedersen (Treck Segrafredo) and Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), after being thrown by his compatriot and teammate Rick zabel.

The day was marked by the escape starring the Canadian Ben perry (Israel), the malagueño Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel) and the Belgians Robbe Ghys Y Aaron van Poucke (Vlaanderen), the Catalan Jordi Lopez (Kern Pharma), the Castilian Manchego Isaac Canton and the Biscayan Ander Okamika (Burgos). The adventure did not prosper, with the passage of the kilometers the group lost units and in the absence of a score for the goal they were absorbed by the squad.

The Movistar he had no problems, he perfectly protected the leader and let the sports groups with arrival specialists take command with a view to the goal of Cullar Vega, where, with the decline of the British Mark cavendish (Ineos), the veteran Greipel He knew how to wait his moment and obtained his second win of the season after last weekend in a stage of Mallorca Challenge.

The last day of the 67th edition of the Cycling Tour of Andalusia will be played this Saturday in Almeria, Come in Vera Y Pulpí, 107 kilometers and with the port of Geode (third category) just before the finish line, with slopes of between 5 and 7 percent.