Greidys Gil: 5 fun facts you need to know

Greidys Gil is known for having been the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2009, becoming the first Cuban woman to win the important television competition of Univision.

Born in Cuba in 1980, Gil settled in the United States in 2005 in search of a better quality of life that would allow her to fulfill her dreams. “I came to the United States with nothing more than a bag full of dreams,” said the star in a segment of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Throughout her artistic career, the interpreter has participated in important television productions of Univision and Telemundo. One of Greidys Gil’s last projects was as a New York City reporter for the Telemundo entertainment show “Suelta La Sopa”.

What you need to know about Greidys Gil:

1. She is one of the most beloved queens in the history of Nuestra Belleza Latina

Greidys Gil managed to connect with the Spanish-speaking public in the United States by showing her true essence without any type of mask. During her time in the competition, Gil was the living example of a humble young woman who dreamed of succeeding in the entertainment industry to provide a better quality of life to her relatives who lived in the small town of San Antonio de Las Vegas in Cuba. .

The sympathy, humility and hunger for triumph were the best qualities for the Cuban star to be crowned as Our Beauty in 2009, an edition of the competition that was very close due to the artistic potential of each of the participants.

“I left everything behind chasing an illusion and when it came true, I achieved the recognition of my own people in my own country, that memory I will carry forever in my heart,” said Greidys Gil during his final message before crowning his successor in the 2010 edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

2. Gil grew up without his father figure

During her childhood, Greidys Gil grew up with the absence of her father figure, this because her father (Esnel Gil) emigrated to the United States in 1980. Fourteen years later, father and daughter met in Cuba on a trip made by his father.

“I saw that all the children had their father and I did not have mine, I wanted to see him. Sometimes he was afraid that he would die and not be able to meet him. My mother taught me not to judge my father for having left, thanks to her I have the affection that I have for him, I love him so much, “said Gil in a broadcast of Nuestra Belleza Latina when referring to his childhood with the absence of his father .

3. She suffers from nephrotic syndrome

Greidys Gil was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at the age of 14, a condition that forced her to drop out of school for a year.

One of the hardest blows for Gil was having to permanently disengage from his rhythmic gymnastics workouts as a result of the symptoms he was presenting with the syndrome he was diagnosed with.

According to the American Kidney Fun website, people with nephrotic syndrome often have swelling in their legs, feet, and ankles as a result of low levels of protein in their blood, an indication that their kidneys are not working properly. correct.

4. Gil is married to an important businessman

Greidys Gil Our Latina Beauty, married in the Dominican Republic

Greidys Gil is married to Luis Zaldivar, a prominent businessman who is the co-founder of Avance, a private company that focuses on the growth of consumer services in the United States.

Gil and Zaldivar got married in 2015 in the paradisiacal town of Altos de Chavón in the Dominican Republic. The celebration was attended by great personalities from the entertainment industry such as Raúl de Molina, Melissa Marty and Aleyda Ortiz.

Zaldivar’s parents own the Victor’s Cafe Cuban restaurant chain in New York City.

5. Nuestra Belleza Latina 2009 is the mother of two children

As a result of her consolidated marriage to Luis Zaldivar, Greidys Gil is the mother of two children: Lucas, 5 years old and Grace, 3 years old.

“Being a mother to this pair has been my greatest and most valuable blessing. Thank you God for this privilege. I love you to infinity children and I will celebrate with you every day of my life, “said the beauty queen in a publication she made on her official Instagram account to celebrate Mother’s Day 2021.