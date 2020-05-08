Your browser does not support iframes.

Yesterday, May 7, Gregorio Pernía He celebrated his 50th birthday, in the midst of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a few hours ago he decided to share with the 4.3 million followers he has on Instagram, an unpublished photograph and an emotional message.

The Colombian has become one of the most popular actors due to his character of “El Titi” in the series “Sin senos si hay Paraíso”, for which he received many congratulations on his special day from his audience and loved ones. dearest.

In the snapshot you can see the famous man sitting with a cake decorated with chocolate, in the background a decoration of balloons in gold and silver, a big smile on his face and ready to put out the candles.

In the description of the photo, Gregorio wanted to write some very moving words of gratitude, «My 50. I am grateful that what I have and the lessons I have obtained did not come easily to me, because in this way they are even more valuable. I am grateful to each one of my children, that with each one of their defects and each one of their virtues they make me more of a man ».

«I thank true love, which makes me understand that there are no conditions, that pleasure is in the happiness and freedom of the other. I appreciate having understood that the most valuable things are the simplest, “added the artist.

Very inspired, Pernía continued, «I appreciate the passion I feel for what I do, that helps prolong my life. I appreciate my dreams, I just wish they never end. I appreciate my fears, which strengthen me when I overcome them. I appreciate wanting to give everything, because there are always people who will appreciate receiving it ».

«I appreciate understanding that breathing is the pleasure that prolongs the possibility of continuing to dream. I appreciate the friends, the true ones, those who are always there, not those who are alone when circumstances or convenience bring them closer, “he explained.

Finally, he noted, «I appreciate the falls, because they taught me that there is the possibility of getting up stronger. I am grateful to have God, my family and you for accompanying me, and for the affection. Thanks to you I have been able to take my food home.

As expected, the post of the soap opera protagonist quickly got thousands of likes and so far has already exceeded 162,000 likes.

Gregorio always finds a way to move his followers with his messages and not only for his great acting talent but for his great way of being. Recall that in early April he shared a TBT in which he recalled the meaning of graduating from high school at age 40.

At the time, the artist had made it known that he had graduated late on a subject of indiscipline when he was little, but on this occasion, he gave much more personal details and the main reason why that discipline took place in his life.

«When I was 18 years old, my father died and I was totally misplaced. My hero dies, so I abandon everything and dedicate myself to survive, zero study. At 38 years old, I tell my wife that I want to graduate from high school and she tells me that it is not necessary, that we were already old for that, “he said.

“Well, I enrolled, I attended every weekend and during the week I did my workshops, after a while I was dressed in a mortarboard and everything, that day I was graduating with 720 people, including a 72-year-old lady”, Pernía explained in your social profile.

«It was a very exciting and special day for me. I was fulfilling my father, who always told me, ‘Everything a human being sets out to do in life is achieved, ‘” Gregorio recalled.

That post got more than half a million likes and hundreds of comments that applauded his effort, dedication and discipline, among them he highlighted the message of his compatriot and friend Carmen Villalobos, who wrote, «Grego, what a beauty! It is never too late to fulfill our dreams. I love you”.

Photo: Instagram / Gregoriopernia

