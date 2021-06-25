Gregoire Barrere manages to win in the qualifying round at the expense of Jason Jung

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The French player Gregoire barrere, number 133 of the ATP, won by 7 (7) -6 (5), 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 in three hours and two minutes to Jason jung, tennis player, number 163 of the ATP, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. With this triumph, the Frenchman manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the French tennis player managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 90% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and achieved 66% of the service points. As for Jung, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved an 87% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 62% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously carried out where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.