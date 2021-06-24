Gregoire Barrere manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Gregoire barrere, French, number 130 of the ATP, won in one hour and twenty-three minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 to Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukrainian tennis player, number 218 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the match, the French tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 66% of the service points. As for the Ukrainian player, he never managed to break serve, was 52% effective, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 63% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players face each other at this stage of the competition. Likewise, it is held between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.