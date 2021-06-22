“Gregg Popovich would trade anyone for Ben Simmons”

If we had to summarize the last days of current affairs in the NBA world with a proper name, that would undoubtedly be that of Ben simmons. Massive collective failures in sport tend to focus on one or two names, one or two responsible parties. Doc Rivers is one, but Ben Simmons is the other by far.

So much so that the umpteenth elimination of Philadelphia Sixers of the Playoffs before reaching a Conference Finals, he has triggered all the rumors about his possible exit. Many teams have begun to approach positions with the Pennsylvania franchise to seize the services of a number 1 NBA Draft that does not stop receiving criticism.

His apathy with the outside pitch, his limited contribution in the hottest moments of the matches and his problems when it comes to scoring points from almost every point on the court do not seem to compensate for his contribution in the vision of the game, in the ability to run to the counter, in the fact that he is one of the best defenders in the entire NBA.

A soldier from Popovich

And, of course, if we analyze all the pros and cons of Ben Simmons’ game, the Sixers seems an ideal player to be placed under the orders of Gregg popovich as soon as possible.

Precisely those defensive virtues and in the collective game are the ones that have given Pops the most joy in his long career in the best basketball league on the planet, and that is what a great former player of his like Bruce bowen, who has not hesitated to say that his signing would be great news for all parties.

“I’m sure Popovich would trade any of his players for Ben Simmons,” he confirmed. At the moment, the NBA rumors do not point to any specific team, but they do point to an almost guaranteed exit. Will the San Antonio Spurs be the fate of the battered playmaker?