Gregg Popovich: “If Durant had said no to the Olympics, I would have begged and cried to bring him”

The Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 are at hand, and as always the United States arrives as the favorite team to win the gold medal in basketball, in this edition even more so with the call for Kevin Durant, currently for many the best player in the world.

Gregg popovich, the Team USA coach, is aware that many of the possibilities for gold pass through Durant himself. This is what he has made known in his most recent statements, in which he assures that he had done everything possible for KD to be on the US squad: “If Kevin (Durant) had told me no, I would have begged him and even cried to make him change his mind. “

“He’s No. 1 in this sport,” Popovich said. “He loves the game, he loves to play basketball. He wants to be a part of this, we all know that. That is his motivation and his essence. He always thinks about winning.”