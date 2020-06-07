The fight on the streets to combat racism, following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a local Minneapolis police officer on May 25, they have not stopped happening. There are many concentrations and protests that are organized throughout the North American country. In addition, different NBA figures continue to position themselves to make the world aware of this serious problem.

One of the last that has manifested itself in this regard has been Gregg Popovichcoach San Antonio Spurs. The Texas franchise published a video on Saturday in which Popovich himself offers his perspective on the death of George Floyd and the racist problems that continue in the US:

“I am ashamed as a white person that I am that something like this could happen. We have all seen in the books how in previous times black people were hung from the trees. We thought that we would never see it, I at least believed that My eyes should never see something like that. But it’s happening, it’s happened again. “

“It’s like the neighborhood that you know is dangerous, that bad things happen there, but you never report it. Nobody does anything. Then it appears in the news that a child has been killed there and people throw their hands to their heads. The reality is that our country is in trouble, and the only reason for that is race. “