Gregg Popovich, coach of the Spurs, has given a motivational talk to a group of food bank workers in Saint Anthony. The veteran coach has drawn anecdotes from complicated games to give them strength in these difficult moments that are happening.

Popovich spoke to them on Monday, four days after the volunteers fed 10,000 people. Eric Cooper, the CEO of the organization, related what happened to colleagues in the San Antonio Express-News: “It was very beautiful, a very special moment.”

The moment of Popovich’s talk came at a very difficult time, when the food bank seemed to be running out of resources just when many unemployed people in the area needed it most. The veteran coach commented that what they were doing was much more important than the Spurs: “We are simply people who are dedicated to entertaining, practicing a sport does not mean much, but you are serving the community.”

Pop called everyone at the San Antonio Food Bank yesterday to express his gratitude. The official I spoke to said, “We probably don’t have a bigger and better hunger fighter champion than Gregg Popovich.” Https://t.co/tobxSiTTvV pic.twitter.com/XyWmbjR6xJ – Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 16, 2020

Cooper assured that both the staff and the volunteers greatly appreciated the talk of the Spurs coach: “Someone even asked him why he had seated Timmy (Duncan) in the sixth game of the 2013 Finals against the Miami Heat and I said to myself : ‘Oh my gosh.’ However, he was a blessing to the entire staff. He gave us great advice on leadership in difficult times. It was wonderful to see him. “

