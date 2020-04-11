Almost a year ago, on May 6, 2019, the news came out that Greg Oden, a former NBA and Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat player between 2007 and 2014, had managed to graduate from the University of Ohio State with a Master in Sports Industry.

The former pick 1 of the 2007 NBA Draft gave an interview last February to the American medium Hoopshype, in which, among other things, he spoke about his expectations for the short and long-term future of his career:

“Right now I would like to focus solely on my current job. I am the athlete advisor at a financial education company called Edyoucore. We talk to athletes about taking advantage of their respective situations and being more committed to their finances because you never know when their careers”.

On the possibility of training one day in a basketball team, something in which Oden has been quite committed to doing, the former player did not want to close the door. On the contrary:

“In the short term I don’t think. But I think training is something that always comes to mind. I love teaching and being close to basketball. How to play it now is impossible, the best way to be in the game it’s from the coach’s side. “

