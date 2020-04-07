Another fight has been rescheduled for the UFC 249 undercard. Greg Hardy He will face Yorgan de Castro.

The fight was revealed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the night of this Monday.

Hardy he has won one of his last three fights in UFC, his last victory was against Juan Adams in UFC San Antonio. He former NFL became known in its passage by Contender Series, where he beat Austen Lane Y Tebaris Gordon. Greg is known for his strong fists with 5 wins by KO / TKO.

De Castro He won his UFC debut after knocking out Justin Tafa in UFC 243. Yorgan also competed in Contender Seriesknocking out Sanford Alton Meeks by TKO in the first round. De Castro has won five of his six wins by KO / TKO.

UFC 249 will be held on April 18 in a place to be defined.