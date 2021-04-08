Greg Hardy returns to the Octagon at UFC 264

The ex NFL Greg Hardy has his wish granted. The American will face Tai tuivasa at UFC 264.

The match was confirmed by Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Hardy, will try to find victory again. The American comes from being knocked out by Marcin tybura in UFC Vegas 17. The defeat ended a two-win streak. Now, Greg You will have the opportunity to show why you deserve to continue in your passage through the Octagon.

Tuivasa, comes in a situation opposite to that of his rival. The Australian is on a two-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Harry hunsucker in just 47 seconds in UFC on ESPN 21. Tai is known for his strong striking, with 10 wins per KO / TKO. This will be the chance to extend his streak and win a win against a visible name in the division.

UFC 244 It will be held on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena from The Vegas, Nevada.