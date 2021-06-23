Greetje Minnen wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 00:30 CEST

The Belgian Greetje Minnen, number 119 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning the qualifying round at Wimbledon in one hour and twelve minutes by 6-4 and 6-0 to the japanese player May Hibi, number 177 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Hibi managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Belgian tennis player managed it 7 times. In addition, Minnen achieved a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 58% of the service points, while his rival achieved an 80% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 35 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.