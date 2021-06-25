Greetje Minnen defeated Varvara Lepchenko in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Belgian tennis player Greetje Minnen, number 119 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in one hour by 6-2 and 6-2 to the American player Varvara Lepchenko, number 156 of the WTA, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the Belgian tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, had a 71% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points. As for the American player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve once and her effectiveness data is 76%, 2 double faults and 49% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.