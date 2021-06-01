Greenwood, the great absence from the list of the ‘Three Lions’

06/01/2021 at 8:04 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

England already have their 26 selected. Gareth Southgate made the final screening that had Mason Greenwood’s name being the most conspicuous absence. The Manchester United striker was not left out due to a technical decision but due to an injury that he had dragged on for a few days, after the Europa League final that he lost to Villarreal.

Manchester United himself issued a statement where they regretted not being able to let their player go “Because playing another tournament would be detrimental to Greenwood & rdquor ;.

Southgate itself has summoned another of the great doubts that were in the pre-list. Alexander-Arnold will be in the Eurocup but he will have to fight with the ‘overbooking’ that the ‘Three Lions’ coach takes. Reece James, Trippier or Walker, are also called up. It will be the great fight in the starting eleven of the English for the European Championship.

Another notable absence will be that of Jesse Lingard. The United attacking midfielder, on loan to West Ham since January, has been key in the hammers’ classification for the next Europa League. Southgate chose to take Saka with him. Without a doubt, the most controversial choice. Ward-Prowse, Ramsdale, Godfrey, White or Ollie Watkins, who has had an enormous season at Aston Villa, are also left out.