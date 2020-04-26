On the ground, Saint-Etienne has a complicated season and finds himself forced to fight for maintenance in Ligue 1.

Within the club, apart from the Ruffier case, the players still believe in it despite a disappointing provisional 17th place in the ranking before the suspension of the championship. And after Wesley Fofana, ASSE confirmed this Thursday the extension of Charles Abi.

Abi and the Greens united until 2024

Out of the training center in Saint-Etienne, the 20-year-old striker has already played 22 games this season in all competitions. Delighted with the confidence of his coach Claude Puel, the Franco-Togolese signed up with the Greens until June 2024.

“Signing this contract extension is a great satisfaction for me,” said the principal in a press release published on his club’s website. I was able to discover the high level throughout the season and thus get better with the professional group. I hope to continue my progression at ASSE and to live up to the confidence that the club gives me. “

Abi, a promising goalscorer

Now official, the extension of the Clermont native’s lease includes several financial components that the two parties “agreed to defer” pending the end of the health crisis and the resumption of activities in Saint-Etienne.

“We are very happy to see Charles Abi projecting himself into the future of the club. Forward is a very demanding position, rejoiced Claude Puel. Charles is a player with strong physical potential, attentive and who has a good margin of progress ahead of him. “

International tricolor U19, Charles Abi has already played more than 60 games with the various age groups in selection for six goals.

By extending another of its hopes, the Forez club hopes to confirm the longevity of its sports project in Ligue 1. Now remains to prepare a possible resumption of the season to secure its maintenance in the elite.