Greenroom, the Spotify alternative to Clubhouse that allows you to publish podcasts with your recordings

Last March, the most popular music streaming application today, Spotify, announced the acquisition of the company behind the application. Locker Room, an audio app focused on sports in order to accelerate its entry into the live audio sector.

Well, as a result of that agreement, the Swedish company has just launched, today, Greenroom, its own alternative to Clubhouse, which will allow us publish podcast with our recordings.

Spotify Greenroom arrives to compete face to face with Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces

As the guys from Tech Crunch tell us, Spotify Greenroom is a new mobile application that allows all Spotify users join or create live audio rooms and subsequently, turn those conversations into podcasts.

Spotify Greenroom audio rooms can hold up to 1,000 peopleAlthough the Swedish company has already announced it hopes to extend this limit very soon.

The way to use Greenroom is very similar to what we can find in its most direct competitors such as Clubhouse or Twitter Spaces, since the creators of the room appear at the top of the application with larger, rounded profile icons, while listeners are positioned just below these with smaller icons.

Additionally, listeners can also virtually applaud room creators by giving them gems via the app, a feature that comes from the Locker Room app. The total number of gems that the creator of a voice room has earned will appear next to your profile picture during audio chat. For the moment, these gems do not have an associated economic valueBut that’s expected to be Spotify’s next step in offering monetization to content creators.

The two main differences of Greenroom regarding their opponents are the following:

Greenroom includes a function of live chat that the creator of the room can activate or deactivate whenever they want After the live voice chat is finished, the creators of the audio rooms can request the audio file of their session in order to edit it and make it an episode of your podcast.

At this point, it is necessary to indicate that Spotify records all live voice chats in order to moderate the interventions that occur in it and this task is carried out by its current moderation team. This way, if a user reports something in a Greenroom audio room, Spotify can review the recording to take the most appropriate measures in each case.

At the moment, the process of searching for audio programs to listen to depends on which the users themselves join groups with a specific theme within the application. This is something very similar to what Locker Room did, where its users joined groups of their favorite sports teams, although in Greenroom these groups cover more varied topics and not only sports.

Although this new application focuses on content generated by its own users, Spotify plans to include content scheduled for the end of this summer, which will include programming related to music, culture, entertainment and sports.

To enter this new application, Spotify users will have to log in with the access data of your current account in the music streaming service, and then the app will guide you to select the topics that interest them most.

Spotify Greenroom available today on iOS and Android in 135 countries around the world in English onlyAlthough the Swedish company plans to expand it to other languages ​​as the number of users grows.

