Given the shortage of personal protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenpeace dusted off the blankets it has used for years in protest actions and turned them into just over 300 protective gowns for nursing homes.

From its warehouse in Madrid and from three industrial sewing machines, the environmental organization put its cutting and sewing skills into action and set out to transform its characteristic yellow banners into protective material.

Due to the health contingency, activists organized shifts so that safe distance measures could be maintained and followed Greenpeace’s security protocols, which prevent more than twelve people from being together at the same time.

According to the organization, these banners have become “an unprecedented clothing in the sector.”

The material of the recycled banners is “ripstop” fabric, which is resistant, waterproof and thus allows us to produce reusable material just by cleaning it with soap and water.

In addition, the organization has channeled the volunteering of its network towards the program that Open Arms leads in Catalonia to support primary care professionals in carrying out the COVID-19 test in nursing homes, with the aim of sectorizing the centers and organize the isolation of infected people.

The Community of Madrid has registered five thousand 272 deaths by COVID-19 since last March 8 in residences in the region, out of a total of six thousand 444 deaths that have occurred during that time, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Social Policies, published yesterday on the Transparency Portal.

