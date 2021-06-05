Greenpeace launches message to candidates on World Environment Day

MEXICO CITY

Within the framework of World Environment Day that is commemorated this May 5, Greenpeace, through its Responsible Consumption campaign, illuminated iconic sites in urban areas of Mexico, with the message “Less promises, more action to restore cities ”.

The objective of this action is to point out to candidates who are winners in the elections on June 6, the opportunity they have to make a difference in the quality of life of the population, in favor of health and the environment.

The message was launched with the most modern light beam technology, which allows images to be superimposed in public spaces without damaging the infrastructure.

According to the report “Greening Cities”, prepared by the environmental organization, local authorities have the opportunity to radically change the way of life in cities, through increasing green, accessible and quality spaces for all, to In order for cities to become healthier, more resilient and environmentally friendly places, especially when returning after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greenpeace warns candidates for popularly elected positions that they have the opportunity to demonstrate a true commitment to citizenship, through the recovery of abandoned or underused spaces, to turn them into urban orchards or markets for local products, free of pesticides and harvested under the principles of fair trade and radically reduce the carbon footprint.

