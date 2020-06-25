Greenpeace denounced this Thursday an 80% increase in deforestation for illegal mining purposes in protected areas and a 13% increase in indigenous reserves in the Brazilian Amazon in the first four months of the year.

In a statement based on deforestation alerts identified by satellite by the official National Institute for Space Research (INPE), Greenpeace affirms that between January and April, 879.8 hectares of conservation areas were deforested for illegal mining purposes, an 80, 62 %% more than in the same period of the previous year.

In indigenous areas, the area deforested for this purpose was 434.9 hectares in the first four months of the year, 13.44% more than in the same period of 2019.

According to Greenpeace, 72% of all illegal mining during the first four months of the year occurred in indigenous reserves, where they are formally prohibited, and in protected areas, where the extraction of minerals is only allowed in specific cases.

The NGO accompanies the statement with images of overflights made between May 12 and 13.

The period analyzed coincides with the advance of the coronavirus pandemic to Brazil, which has already infected more than 7,700 indigenous people and ended the lives of almost 350, according to data from the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB).

« Considering that illegal miners are potential transmitters of Covid-19 for indigenous people, if urgent measures are not taken, the reality will be catastrophic in the region, » says Carol Marçal, from the Amazon campaign of Greenpeace Brazil.

Several environmental organizations warn that 2020 is on the way to becoming one of the most destructive years for the largest rain forest on the planet, even more than 2019, when the fires sparked international alarm and strong criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro, an outspoken supporter of the activities. extractive and agricultural in protected areas.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) warned this Thursday of the « alarming » start of the fire season that completes the deforestation cycle and continues until October.

In total, 1,469 outbreaks of fire were detected by the INPE, 30% more than in the same period of 2019 and the highest number in the last decade.

