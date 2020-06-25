© Provided by Agencia .

Mexico, June 24 . .- A judge granted a definitive suspension on Wednesday under the protection presented by Greenpeace against the new policy on electrical energy of the Mexican Government, which limits renewable energy.

The incidental hearing was held Tuesday in Mexico City, but the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook southern and central Mexico delayed the deal’s departure one day.

The second district judge in administrative matters specialized in economic competition, broadcasting and telecommunications, Juan Pablo Gómez, granted the suspension to the aforementioned organization and to the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (Cemda).

« The judge prioritized the use of renewable energy, since with the new policy priority is given to conventional (fossil) energy to the detriment of renewables, » María Colín, an environmental law specialist at Greenpeace Mexico, said in an interview with Efe.

He also pointed out that « the use of renewable energy will improve the quality of life of people by improving the health of the population and preserving a healthy environment, Greenpeace’s main argument. »

In addition, the lawyer reported that the judge said that the federal authorities « have not provided sufficient evidence » to decide that the suspension of the agreements claimed in the trial « affect the energy security of the country. »

The one obtained by Greenpeace and Cemda was the second definitive suspension against the new electricity policy of the Mexican Government.

The first occurred two weeks ago when a federal judge granted a definitive suspension against Sener’s new policy to the civil association Collective Defense.

The new electricity policy of the Mexican Government is encrypted in the agreement of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace), issued on April 29, and in the Policy of reliability, security, continuity and quality in the National Electric System, published on 15 May in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Both occurred with the argument of guaranteeing the stability of the SEN in the coronavirus health crisis and halted tests at renewable energy plants, but were reactivated after challenges from private companies.

Colín said that with the definitive suspension, the federal authorities are expected to reconsider their determinations and seek better alternatives, respectful of the environment and energy transition commitments.

In addition to the reduction of polluting emissions in line with the obligations to reduce emissions of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) to reduce climate change.

In a statement, Cemda said that to enjoy the right to a healthy environment and breathe clean air, « a change in energy policy is needed to support renewable energy with respect for human rights. »

He recalled that for this year 95.7% of Sener’s resources were allocated to the exploitation of fossil sources, compared to the allocation of only 1.3% to activities that allow for an energy transition in Mexico.

Sener’s policy and the Cenace agreement jeopardize $ 44 billion of investment and 81,500 jobs in the country, according to associations of energy companies in Mexico.

.