‘Greenland: The Last Refuge’ will have sequel again with Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin

Becoming one of the big box office surprises of the pandemic pays off. ‘Greenland: The Last Refuge’ premiered in our country last September, with cinemas struggling to attract audiences again after confinement and with the coronavirus still too present among us. It ended up achieving 2.4 million euros in our country and more than 300,000 viewers. It became number one at the box office in 26 countries.

That result has been enough to get it going a sequel to the apocalyptic action film, which will once again feature Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin as protagonists. It will be titled ‘Greenland: Migration’ and is set to shoot next year.

Time to get out of the bunker

The film will reunite us with the Garrities after having survived the cataclysm caused by the comet. The sequel will focus on the search for a new home in a Europe ravaged by the comet..

In addition to Butler and Baccarin, Ric Roman Waugh as director and Chris Sparling as screenwriter also return. Gerard Butler will also serve as producer through G-BASE, which has partnered with Thunder Road Pictures and Anton. The first installment can already be seen on Amazon Prime Video and Movistar +.