Greenland glaciers release mercury as they melt

To get an idea, the Average mercury content in an unpolluted river is between one and ten nanograms per liter, which is equivalent to an amount of the element the size of a grain of salt in an Olympic-size swimming pool. However, dissolved mercury levels in excess of 150 nanograms per liter have been found in the rivers sampled. Furthermore, the particulate mercury carried by glacial flour – the sediment that gives glacial rivers a milky appearance – was found in very high concentrations, of more than 2,000 nanograms per liter.

What is the origin of mercury?

As we have already discussed, scientists did not expect this finding, and its discovery raises many questions. “Naturally, we have hypotheses about what is causing these high concentrations of mercury, but These findings have raised a host of questions for which we don’t yet have the answers.“explains Rob Spencer, one of the authors.

To begin with, the researchers are not clear if such high amounts were found in areas farther from the ice sheet, or if this detected mercury is entering the aquatic food web, in which case it would become even more concentrated. “We have been doing fieldwork in this region west of Greenland for many years and we know that glaciers export nutrients to the ocean, but the discovery that they can also release potentially toxic elements reveals a disturbing new dimension of the influence of melting glaciers. in water quality. More research is needed, ”argue the authors.

Fishing is Greenland’s main industry and the country is a major exporter of cold-water shrimp, halibut, and cod. The finding underscores the complicated reality of the rapid melting of ice sheets around the world: It is estimated that about 10% of the Earth’s land surface is covered by glaciers, and these environments are undergoing very rapid changes as a result of rising temperatures. Scientists around the world are working to understand how warming temperatures, and thus more rapidly melting glaciers, will affect geochemical processes critical to life on Earth.

New sources of mercury

Another noteworthy aspect that the study reveals has to do with the sources of mercury in the oceans, which until now they were attributed almost exclusively to human industrial activity. “All the efforts to manage mercury thus far have come from the idea that the increasing concentrations that we have been seeing throughout the Earth system are mainly coming from direct anthropogenic activity, such as industry,” explains Jon Hawkings, postdoctoral researcher. at Florida State University. “But mercury from climate-sensitive environments like glaciers could be a much more difficult source to manage.”