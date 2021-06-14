Greener and safer way to manufacture solar cells

Printed carbon perovskite solar cells are considered potentially capable of entering the solar panel market with great force, as they are very efficient at converting light to electricity, and are cheap and easy to manufacture.

However, one of the main obstacles to the large-scale manufacturing and successful commercialization of these cells is the solvents used to control perovskite crystallization during manufacturing: this is because they are made from unsustainable materials and are prohibited in many countries due to its toxicity and psychoactive effects.

Researchers at the SPECIFIC Knowledge and Innovation Center at the University of Swansea in the UK have found that a non-toxic, biodegradable solvent called gamma-valerolactone could replace these solvents without affecting the performance of solar cells.

The main characteristics of the substance that make it suitable for this replacement and that, therefore, could improve the commercial viability of carbon perovskite solar panels, are that it is made of sustainable raw materials, there are no legal problems regarding its use in no country, it is suitable for use in large-scale manufacturing processes, it is non-toxic and biodegradable.

“To be truly environmentally sustainable, the way solar cells are made must be as environmentally friendly as the energy they produce,” Carys Worsley of the research team points out sharply.

On the left, a solvent that has been used to make solar cells and is toxic. On the right, the new non-toxic solvent developed by Swansea University researchers. (Images: SPECIFIC, Swansea University)

There are many problems to be solved before printed carbon perovskite solar cells become a commercial reality. The solvent problem was a major barrier, not only restricting large-scale manufacturing, but also holding back research in countries where solvents are banned, as the research team’s Trystan Watson emphasizes. Now, with the new substance gamma-valerolactone, things are going to change. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)