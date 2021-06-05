Green traffic light ?, TV Azteca and Televisa with outbreak of infections

Green traffic light ?, TV Azteca and Televisa with outbreak of contagions | Instagram

Was the green light really reached? There is a huge controversy after it was announced that within days of reaching the green traffic light in CDMX there have been outbreaks of infections on the most successful television stations in Mexico, Televisa and Aztec TV.

Before the doubts of many, the arrival of the green semaphore was announced in Mexico after the pandemic, this would mean being sure of contagion; however, it is not what has been seen in the forums of the television stations.

According to TVNotas, Televisa and TV Azteca register outbreaks of Covid-19 between production, actors and conductors, which would compromise some productions and the health of many. Recently some cases have been revealed.

In the forums of Televisa This is a reality, since Curvy Zelma indicated that it had tested positive for Covid-19, a situation that took her away from the recording forums of Arriba on the afternoon of A + and began conducting tests on staff and production, they indicated that four more people were isolated .

Fortunately, Curvy Zelma revealed that she has already tested negative for the disease, so she will return to her activities; However, he invited to maintain the care to avoid more infections and take care of health.

OVERCOMING THE PAST CANCEL RECORDINGS For 15 days the recordings of the Telenovela #VencerElPasado, produced by Rosy Ocampo, will stop. This, due to Covid-19 infections within the Staff and actors that are part of the project. pic.twitter.com/2UckcXA48K – La Comadrita • CN • (@ LaComadritaOf2) June 3, 2021

On the other hand, Covid-19 also reached Telenovelas. It was announced that the recordings of Vencer el Past, a telenovela produced by Rosy Ocampo and starring Érika Buenfil and Angelique Boyer, would be halted.

According to the statement, there are several people infected, so the best thing was to stop recordings; However, at no time were names given or it was determined whether they were part of the cast, production or both.

The truth is that sanitary measures have been relaxed over time and now with the announcement of the green traffic light they will be further diminished, at which time it is vitally important to take care of yourself and get vaccinated at the required time.