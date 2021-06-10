Green steel and the most radical project of the United States Department of Energy

While Europe, and half the world, manages to advance in decarbonization, in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) of the United States Department of Energy works to produce green steel, completely free of CO2 emissions. We are concerned about the emissions of our cars, which is why in recent years the electric car has been strongly promoted. But if we look around we will see that all the consumer goods and materials that have driven our civilization have been generated with processes that require very high energy consumption and, therefore, a cost in greenhouse gas emissions. high.

Metallurgy uses 4% of all world energy. And not only that, metallurgy accounts for 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions. This is the motivation that guides researchers like Christina Chang, from ARPA-E, who work in the project that is investigating the smelting of metals without emission of CO2 and other greenhouse gases.

The complexity of the project is capital. Metallurgy requires a very high energy consumption which, as we said, accounts for 4% of world energy consumption. However, renewable energy sources can always be valued to supply metallurgy activity. The problem is that the very processes that humanity has used to work metals, for more than 5 millennia, are inherently CO2 generators.

Aluminium fundition.

Humanity cannot do without metallurgy. We would not understand a world without steel, without aluminum. So that the only possible solution is to guarantee a metallurgy free of polluting emissions and that necessarily involves reinventing the processes metal casting.

ARPA-E is working on metal smelting processes using only clean air, water and energy (Forbes), in processes based on electrolysis to work the mineral and obtain the metal without, in the process, greenhouse gases having been emitted. But, we insist, the transformation of current processes to completely eliminate CO2 emissions is a major challenge, especially when it comes to metals that for more than a century have been worked using carbon, such as aluminum, or alloys that directly they are made up of carbon, like steel.

Rio Tinto and Alcoa ELYSIS smelting process diagram.

The main aluminum smelting process, used since the 19th century, is that of Hall-Héroult. The dissolution of aluminum oxide, obtained from bauxite, and aluminum ore, in molten cryolite, and by means of carbon electrodes, allows the obtaining of aluminum. The aluminum industry accounts for 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of the carbon impact of aluminum metallurgy is due to energy consumption, but up to 20% of its emissions are due to the aluminum smelting process and the degradation of carbon anodes.

Hence, companies such as Rio Tinto and Alcoa are working on ELYSIS, in a smelting process completely free of gas emissions.

Emirates Global Aluminum photovoltaic installations, which supply energy to its aluminum plants.

As we say, the advance towards a society free of greenhouse gas emissions poses many more challenges than, a priori, we imagine, making the transition to electric cars or renewable energy production seem even a simple undertaking.