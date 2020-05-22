Climate change is causing parts of Antarctica to show green snow, as algae are forming near a penguin colony.

According to a new study, warming temperatures due to climate change is helping the formation and propagation of “green snow” in Antarctica and is becoming so prolific in places that it is even visible from space.

That is, warming temperatures are causing summer ice to melt and reveal the brightly colored aquatic plant underneath, according to researchers from the University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey.

Mosses and lichens are considered the dominant photosynthetic organisms in Antarctica, but new mapping found 1,679 separate seaweed flowers They are a key component in the continent’s ability to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

For the study, the team combined field research from two summers on the Antarctic Peninsula with images from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel 2 satellite taken between 2017 and 2019.

It appears that climate change will play on the inadvertent “greening” of Antarctic snow. University of Cambridge.

The team found that the distribution of snow green algae is strongly influenced by seabirds and mammals, since their droppings work very well as a fertilizer.

More than 60% of blooms were found near penguin colonies, and others were found near bird nesting sites.

“This is a significant advance in our understanding of terrestrial life in Antarctica, and how it could change in the coming years as the climate warms,” ​​said lead author Dr. Matt Davey of the University of Cambridge. , in a Press release.

If bird populations are heavily affected by climate change, as they likely will be, algae could lose key sources of nutrients. But the study results indicate that green snow will spread massively in Antarctica as global temperatures rise.

That’s because organisms need an available water supply to thrive. Temperatures on the peninsula where green snow is found have increased dramatically in recent decades, increasing the amount of water available.

Matt Davey of Cambridge University samples snow algae on Lagoon Island, Antarctica.

As the planet warms up and more Antarctic snow melts, the algae will spread, the scientists said. And while some algae will be lost in areas that completely lose snow, much more will be gained.

For his part, study co-author Dr. Andrew Gray of Cambridge University said:

“As Antarctica warms, we forecast that the total mass of snow-covered algae will increase as spread to higher lands will significantly outweigh the loss of small island patches of algae.”

It is unclear how the expanding algae will affect the planet. Davey says it plays a key role in the nutrient cycle and in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis, but it also darkens the snow and absorbs more heat from the sun.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

It also reads:

GLACIER MELTING REVEALS FIVE NEW ISLANDS IN THE ARCTIC

Hyenas also toured the Arctic

NASA: ANTARCTICA LOSES 20% OF ITS SEASONAL SNOW IN A FEW DAYS