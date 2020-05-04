The economist María Blanco usually uses a metaphor to talk about the economy in times of confinement. It is like a nuclear reactor; if it stops dry, it risks melting. It is vital to maintain a sufficient level of activity to slow down and then gradually regain your pulse.

If a factor is being decisive in this regard, it is digitization, which enables teleworking and telematic management of strategic infrastructures and services for the entire ecosystem, such as energy supply. It has never been revealed in all its value something so simple, and so critical, like turning on a computer or the smooth operation of a Wi-Fi network or a plug. Or even more, guarantee the electricity of a hospital.

The crisis will leave many lessons, some very painful, others very practical. Among the latter, that having invested in the digital transformation of the energy sector will contribute greatly to economic recovery, or what is the same in this difficult context, to social recovery. And also that a much more resilient society to future challenges, based on green principles, can be built on this activity and its value chain.

In other words, the advantages of digitization before March are not only still valid, but will be even more important to respond to a new model characterized by energy efficiency, emission reduction, electric mobility, self-consumption or personalization. of the energy supply for a new consumer who is more aware, more connected, more interactive … and with greater awareness regarding the quality and sustainability of what they buy or use.

Ángeles Santamaría, CEO of Iberdrola Spain.

“This crisis has demonstrated the importance of having a strong national value chain in essential supplies and has placed electrification as a very powerful lever for economic and social revival, in addition to contributing decisively to energy independence, quality of our air, the competitiveness of companies and the creation of a more inclusive and resilient society ”, explains Ángeles Santamaría, CEO of Iberdrola Spain. “The development of clean and smart energy infrastructures and services has allowed the creation of a very powerful local fabric, which will be vital in recovery, provided it is done in a green key, to create jobs and to continue exporting projects and knowledge.”

Are we well positioned? “Spain has developed in recent years a solid capital goods industry, has a good renewable resource, sufficient territory to develop wind and photovoltaic projects, powerful energy companies, a diversified generation mix, investment capacity and the deployment of smart power grids. The answer: I think so, “says Santamaría.

Iberdrola has been one of the leading companies in this double drive for electrification and digitization; a commitment to technological innovation, which is allowing the optimization of the operation of assets, the responsiveness of networks and systems and the generation of new proposals to the market and new business models. Until 2017, the company had allocated 5,600 million euros in digital transformation and from 2018 to 2022 it will inject another 4,800 million in 75 annual projects. In 2019, it invested 280 million euros in R & D & I, making it the leading Spanish electricity company and the third in the world for resources allocated to this area. The company has increased its investment in innovation by 115% in the last decade.

How does the company materialize this digital transformation in its activities and projects? In three axes that interact to weave an integrated strategy:

In green project management, from the Renewable Energy Operation Centers (CORE), which allow remote and real-time control of all its wind and photovoltaic parks and hydroelectric plants in the world, predictive maintenance and, in general, the optimization of the production of these facilities ‘green’. They also make use of drones in infrastructures with difficult access —aerogenerators, high-voltage lines… -, augmented reality applications to intervene, for example, in wind turbines, or advanced big data analytics for the early detection of incidents.Intelligent networks. They are complex meshes, robust, but at the same time flexible. Hence, its digitization combines the capacity of devices and infrastructures, such as the almost 11 million smart meters and 90,000 transformation centers, with its management in Distribution Operation Centers (COD), from which, for example, Iberdrola operates a network of 270,000 kilometers of electrical networks in Spain. Its transformation process into smartphones has become an international reference as a scalable digital solution in network management. Another of its innovations with greater disruptive capacity is the smart cities initiative, which deploys a neural trace model, as in a human brain, to process huge flows of information and optimize energy efficiency in all areas of a city, from its infrastructures to the consumption of buildings and electric mobility.Solutions tailored to customers. Digital management, blockchain, big data and advanced analytics so that the consumer adapts his consumption, according to his current needs. This introduces an almost infinite casuistry, because each client is a world, like the diversity of services: from customized plans to personalize consumption, to purchases of 100% renewable electricity packages from mobile phones, remote control of domestic and home automation devices, projects for solar panels and batteries for self-consumption, identification of the renewable source of electricity, reserves and recharges of green energy for electric vehicles … In the field of mobility, for example, Iberdrola deploys a plan that will allow it to install 150,000 recharging points over the next five years and thereby break down barriers and boost the electrification of transportation.

The energy of ‘startups’

One of the most listened phrases these weeks: “We overcome this crisis among all”. That same desire for cooperation has its equivalent in the open innovation model, where large companies join forces with small startups for mutual benefit. Iberdrola was a pioneer in this area through the Perseo program, which since 2008 and with a budget of 70 million euros, has incorporated more than 2,000 emerging companies to develop storage, robotics, big data, Artificial Intelligence or advanced sensors projects.

Precisely because the health crisis has slowed the economy, at the same time it has promoted open innovation as a solution. This is how Energía Positiva + has emerged, a financial support platform for startups and scaleups —startups already consolidated with expansion options— that present innovative green economy ideas against the impact of the coronavirus. Time is a key factor, so initiatives must be launched immediately and developed within a maximum period of one year. Several companies in the energy sector have already joined the platform. Among them, Enagás, Red Eléctrica, CLK or Iberdrola.

