Green Party of Mexico is key to AMLO’s agenda

(Bloomberg) – Despite its name, it has never been very clear what the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico represents.

Since 2018, the Greens have been in coalition with a government that has hampered the clean energy sector, while invested billions of dollars in the state oil company.

After Sunday’s midterm elections, the party founded in 1986 will maintain the balance of power in Congress, meaning that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will likely need your support to pass budgets and advance his legislative agenda.

López Obrador’s Morena Party and its close allies of the Labor Party will have a maximum of 244 seats in the Chamber of Deputies made up of 500 people, according to projections by the electoral authority. Unless they make a surprise alliance with the opposition groups PRI or Movimiento Ciudadano, they will need the projected 40 to 48 seats of the Greens to pass laws.

In the past two decades, the Greens have backed governments from three different parties with radically different agendas. Between 2012 and 2018, that meant supporting President Enrique Peña Nieto’s push to liberalize the energy sector. Now, it means supporting the efforts of AMLO, as the Mexican leader is known, to undo those same reforms.

Environmentalists say the party’s priorities are little green. In 2009, the European Green Party withdrew its recognition of the Greens of Mexico in protest of their support for the death penalty.

“Throughout history it has been a party that has deceived the population, first with its registration as an environmental party,” said Genaro Lozano, political scientist at the Ibero-American University of Mexico City and television commentator. “It is a family franchise that all it does is sell its support to the highest bidder. It is an impostor party ”.

The López Obrador government has been criticized by environmentalists for building an oil refinery on the site of a mangrove swamp, promoting the use of coal, causing widespread deforestation and cutting the budget for the environment. During all that time, the Greens “said nothing,” said Gustavo Alanis, director of the Mexican Center for Environmental Law.

“They do nothing about the environment,” Alanis noted. “His interest is power, his interest is money, his interest is doing business.”

Accusations of corruption have surrounded the party for decades. Its then leader was recorded in 2004 allegedly asking for a $ 2 million bribe. In 2016, hundreds of Mexican intellectuals requested the dissolution of the party due to systemic corruption. Election authorities are now investigating whether the Greens hired influential people to campaign illegally for them on election day, newspaper El Financiero reported on Thursday.

The Greens did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

A spokesman for the presidency said he had no comment on the matter other than that there are no open corruption cases against the Green Party. A spokesman for Morena declined to comment on the corruption allegations against the Greens, saying that the ruling coalition “represents the people of Mexico in a legitimate way and we want this majority to defend the interests of the people.”

Strange partners

Rather than use its newfound power to push for green policies, the party is likely to try to further entrench itself in Mexico’s political system by applying for a cabinet position or support for its candidates for state governor in 2024, Lozano said.

During the 2012 presidential race, López Obrador himself complained about the party’s efforts and said that he only asked the Government to finance the citizens’ medicines in private pharmacies because the family of its founder owned several pharmacy chains. In 2015, AMLO’s party lobbied unsuccessfully for the electoral institute to ban Green’s candidates from running in that year’s midterm elections for alleged violations of the electoral law.

The party’s reputation makes it a strange partner for López Obrador, who criticizes elite corruption on a daily basis, said Eduardo Bohorquez, director of the Mexico chapter of Transparency International.

“The discourse of a new public ethic by President López Obrador, so frequently used against his political adversaries, does not apply to them,” he said. “AMLO’s relationship with the Green Party proves the saying: it is easier to see the straw in someone else’s eye than the beam in your own.”

Original Note: Mexico’s Unecological Green Party Is Now Key to AMLO’s Agenda

