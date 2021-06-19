Green Party asks Ana Guevara to repeat the selection process for Paola Espinosa

MEXICO CITY.

The national leadership of the Green Ecologist Party and elected representatives of the group made a call to the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), Ana Gabriela Guevara, to repeat the process diver selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in support of Paola Espinosa and her partner Melany Hernández.

The national president of the Green Ecologist Party, Karen Castrejón Trujillo, the reelected deputy Carlos Puente Salas, and the elected deputy and Olympic exclavadista María José Alcalá, also asked Ana Gabriela Guevara for the removal of the president of the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN), Kiril Minchev Todorov, who they blame for mismanagement in this discipline and being responsible for “calling for proposals as a way” to harm Paola Espinosa.

In the Green Party we regret that through a detached and out of time process, before a call that was made and that regularly has to be done, according to how all the athletes comment, at least one month in advance so that they have to prepare physically, mentally, in a timely manner, this last call was made just 4-5 days so that they could appear ”, lamented Castrejón Trujillo.

The elected deputy Carlos Puente Salas asked the head of the Conade to review the work of the Mexican Swimming Federation and warned that Paola Espinosa previously received a warning to not participate in the last election process if he wanted to continue with support to be a high-performance athlete, a situation that should be clarified if it was the same for Romel Pacheco, also a diver, who will be a federal deputy for the PAN and was selected to compete in the Olympic Games.

It is inadmissible to distinguish between one yes and another no, because there is another athlete, who deserves our greatest recognition, Romel Pachecho, who also ran for a federal deputation, in the state of Yucatan, and I do not know if they also invited him to sign that letter, we do not know if with a timely notice or not, but unclear, “he said.

Carlos Puentes recalled that when he was a senator and shared the parliamentary space with Ana Gabriela Guevara, she confessed that in the same calls the selection process was rigged and apply “sabadazo” to those who wanted to get out of sports jousts.

“It’s very simple”, he told me: “in the call.” Because in the call you can distinguish that athlete you want to favor, and simply give him the information of when will be the date of the selection and the qualifying process and whoever does not, hit a “blow”, he recalled.

The Olympic exclavadista María José Alcalá described the president of the Mexican Swimming Federation, Kiril Minchev Todorov, as “a sports cancer”And relate it to acts of corruption.