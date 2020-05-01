Which departments will be part of the “green” category, a sign of less circulation of the coronavirus and passport for a wider deconfinement, unlike the “red” departments? The map to be released Thursday evening by the Ministry of Health will give initial indications.

To adapt the deconfinement “to local realities” from May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday this binary classification of the territory, carried out according to three criteria, established by the Ministry of Health and Public Health France.

“From Thursday, the director general of health will present the card every evening with these results”, to allow the departments to prepare, added the head of government to the deputies.

This card can then change every day before being “crystallized” on May 7, each department then being fixed on the “red” or “green” category in which it will be classified after May 11.

How the departments will be decided

The first criterion taken into account will be “the rate of new cases in the population over a period of seven days”, one of the data which makes it possible to assess whether the coronavirus is still circulating actively.

The second factor will be the strain on hospital capacity, assessed at regional level.

Covid-19: dynamics of hospitalizations (. -)

It will be a question of seeing, according to the rate of use of resuscitation and intensive care beds, “the capacity of the hospital system to have recovered from this first wave”, specified Edouard Philippe Wednesday, during the session questions to the government.

Last parameter taken into account: the level of preparation of each territory to be able to test all the patients presenting symptoms and to detect the people having been in contact with confirmed cases of Covid – 20 to 25 on average -, condition sine qua non to avoid a too rapid resumption of the epidemic.

The Prime Minister aims for a capacity of “at least” 700,000 virological tests per week at the national level from May 11, to cover the needs.

The government will also verify the “capacity of the brigades” formed to identify contact cases “to effectively ascend the chains of transmission”.

The levels considered acceptable for each of these criteria have not yet been specified, but they will be “obviously public”, said Edouard Philippe on Wednesday.

Green or red, what will it actually change?

If the deconfinement will take “a more strict form” in the departments classified “red”, “there is (…) a majority of obligations which will be common to the green departments and to the red departments”, acknowledged the Prime Minister on Wednesday .

In his speech Tuesday, however, he reserved the return of students to college, from May 18, as well as the reopening of parks and gardens to “departments where the circulation of the virus is very low”.

The color “red” or “green” will also serve as a guide for local authorities (prefectures, rectorates, mayors, etc.) to make their decisions, for example on the reopening of primary schools, he said on Wednesday.