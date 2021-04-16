Green mini dress, Alexa Dellanos breaks the rules showing | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos has been constantly creating attractive content for her loyal followers of Instagram even this week he spent on vacation in New York used it for the same.

As proof of this he has been sharing various Photographs what have been your favorites and that she considers to be the best quality so that her fans can enjoy her charming figure once again.

On this occasion we will tackle a photo in which she appears in what appears to be a dressing room sitting while using a green dress which is so tight to her curves and is so small that it could not fulfill its job of covering all your charms, exposing a little more than it should be done on social networks You could even say that it is breaking the rules .

Your fans really enjoyed the snapshot and shared it with their friends so much for the beauty of the young woman daughter of Myrka Dellanos as for his excellent sense of fashion.

As you will surely know in her stories, she tries to bring us a little closer to her personally, showing us some very close videos, such as that she was taking a bath in a yacusi to relax a little and stay motivated to continue with her life.

In the same way, he also pointed out which were his favorite photos and his favorite makeups in his stay there in The Big Apple, where he managed to collaborate with some first-class makeup artists who did a perfect job on his face and pressuring all the results with the results. Internet users who managed to appreciate it.

Of course, he also posted those stories in the gym in which he seeks to show that he continues to strive to improve his figure and stay healthy, two very important things that do not allow him to continue working as a model and influencer and continue to enjoy the fruits of his great effort.

Just three hours ago a photograph was taken on the beach so he is probably already back in Miami, Florida, the city in which he lives and the one he left for a few days to be in that city that is considered one of the most active people in the world and for what it benefits him a lot as far as work is concerned.