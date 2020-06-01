View of part of the future Olympic Dehesa park next to La Peineta stadium and the works of the Olympic swimming pools.RICARDO GUTIÉRREZ

The extraordinary commission of Urban Development has carried out the opinion – with the ‘yes’ of PP, Cs, More Madrid and Vox and the abstention of the PSOE – that will allow the green light to be given in the plenary session of the City Council this Friday to the transformation of the failed Olympic dream of former mayor Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón in a Sports City for the San Blas-Canillejas district and the city in general. Even so, the socialist caucus has warned that the matter “will return to court.”

The next step will be the referral of the file to the Community. The Urban Development delegate, Mariano Fuentes, has justified the need to transform 1.2 million square meters of land designed for the Games into a new project that maintains “the Olympic spirit”, but “more sustainable and real”. Since the operation began, it was determined that the land should be used after the Olympics, if they had been achieved by 2020.

Hence, according to the delegate, with the plan approved in committee “the Olympic Park is transformed into the City of Sport and donated to the city”. Thus, the infrastructures built and in disuse will be used to deliver them to the neighbors, for whom it will be the aquatic center, which will also host highly competitive events.

Post-Olympic legacy

In 2008 Gallardón signed an agreement with Atlético de Madrid in the midst of Olympic euphoria, which involved modifying the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU) and transforming the plot on which the Wanda Metropolitano stadium now stands to accommodate the post-Olympic legacy from sports demand to patrimonial. The object was for the Olympic stadium of La Peineta to become the club of the Atletico once the Games were held, which in no case were for Madrid, despite the city’s three attempts. The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid annulled in 2018 the planning of the Wanda with a sentence, which even went so far as to speak of “misuse of power”, together with an erroneous classification of land as consolidated urban and evidencing a lack of reports and studies, such as that of environmental incidence or that of gender.

The planning amendment approved today aims to divide the Olympic Park-West Sector area, with 1.2 million square meters of surface, into two with different legal regimes: the first, which corresponds to 92.83% of the surface and which is It will be used mainly for sports facilities; and a second of 7.17% consolidated urban land for the Wanda plot, assigned to the category of private sports, so it ceases to be a unique public sports and involves the loss of 88,150 square meters of land from the network of systems general. The modification of the PGOU aims to establish compensation mechanisms for this loss to comply with the requirements of the TSJM.

Economic compensation

The City Council, they explain from the PSOE, opts for financial compensation because it considers that it is not possible to find available land with similar characteristics. Socialists consider it an incorrect interpretation of the Land Law and point out that the monetization of the 88,150 square meters of general systems can lead to nullity. “We consider that it returns us at the exit, probably in a better square, but it places Wanda again in a legal insecurity that we know is very difficult to resolve,” said the socialist spokesperson for the area, Mercedes González.

The PSOE maintains that what the City Council is doing is trying to give Wanda a legal accommodation, seeking to comply with the TSJM sentence after the purchase of the Peineta stadium by Atlético and waiting for the Supreme Court to rule, something that should to have done in March if the pandemic had not paralyzed life González believes that the Supreme Court, to which the previous municipal Executive appealed, will rule in the same direction as the TSJM. “It complicates life for Atlético and complicates life for the City Council because we have a stadium already made and that if we go backwards the city would have to pay Atlético 200 million euros,” he summarized.

The Urban Development spokesperson for Más Madrid, José Manuel Calvo, has defended the modification of the PGOU to accommodate the agreement by which Atlético buys sports building in exchange for the city receiving a series of sports equipment and facilities. “It is the only possible solution to the huge problem inherited from Gallardón and Ana Botella in the face of the fall of the Olympic dream,” said Calvo. The mayor has also warned of a miscalculation in the transfer of local networks because More Madrid comes out about 200 square meters more and has assured missing reports from the general direction of Green Areas and Parking. Calvo hopes that the Community manifests itself within the foreseen period of four months to do so “and not in one year, as with Madrid Nuevo Norte”.