Following in the footsteps of the American Drug Agency (FDA), its European counterpart (EMA) considers the antiviral remdesivir to be safe and effective for some seriously ill patients with COVID-19. In no case, for light treatments, according to the evidence – which is not much – published these months. An authorization, which will have to be given by the European Commission, does not imply that we are facing the cure for COVID-19.

The “conditional” authorization by the EMA implies that it can be marketed with slightly less evidence available and before the usual time, to “facilitate quick access to the product” in contexts such as a pandemic. It happened in the United States with hydroxychloroquine, but the FDA last week withdrew the authorization.

It is a conditional authorization, skipping the usual deadlines, given the first available evidence, which is still scarce.

This was even done faster than expected because the quality, the non-clinical data and the preliminary clinical data, together with the safety of this drug, began to be studied by the human medicine committee of this agency on April 30, before the application was submitted to the EMA, which arrived on June 5.

“It is not a cure”, sentence for Newtral.es Dr. María Velasco, coordinator of the Infectious and Tropical Research Unit at the Hospital Universitario Fundación Alcorcón. “It is a drug that can make the duration of the disease shorter in patients with severe pneumonia. It has not shown this effect in patients with milder pneumonia. “

Since cases of bilateral SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia began to occur in China, intensive care teams received authorization to use remdesivir, inside the pack of compassionate antivirals.

Since May 20, it has been used in Spain in general within the cocktail of experimental drugs in seriously ill patients with COVID-19. Dr. Velasco, who works with patients enrolled in the WHO Solidarity mega-trial, recalls that “there has been little opportunity to use remdesivir outside of trials, so we do not have much experience with the drug.”

He clarifies, from his experience in the hospital, that “we can say that all the patients who received it they tolerated it well and they were discharged without complications ”, but global data is lacking.

Modest but hopeful results

“Not a panacea yet – The director of the CCAES Fernando Simón has pointed out forcefully this Thursday afternoon. When you don’t have a vaccine and you have to treat it, the interesting thing would be an etiological antiviral (that goes to the cause) that kills the virus well. It will help for control but we will need more ».

The first results published under review by scientists were not very encouraging. «The remdesivir not associated with benefits statistically significant clinical trials ”, in the words of the study authors, from Beijing and Hubei (China). But it is true that the sample was limited and at a difficult time for testing.

Plus there was optimism in the United States, Where does this medicine come from that could not demonstrate its effectiveness against Ebola from 2014-16, when it had its moment of development. A trial published in NEJM, concluded that hospital admission was cut about 4 days on average among about 1,000 patients from 68 centers around the world, including Spain.

Dose of remdesivir | Ivanko, Shutterstock

“Mortality is still high, so we have to keep working. Now we have a drug that works, although it has moderate effects and we should look for others that we can combine, ”according to Roger Paredes, researcher at the Germans Trias / IrsiCaixa Hospital, and coordinator of the study in Spain. “But it is a starting point, the first drug that demonstrates efficacy and that will give us many clues for future strategies against SARS-CoV-2,” he stated in the presentation of this work.

A race ‘against’ hydroxychloroquine

On June 2, Gilead, owner of the remdesivir, announced phase 3 results of his trials on 600 patients, claiming that a slight shortening in the recovery time of his moderate patients has been found. The stock market reacted before the scientific community: the pharmaceutical company fell by 4%.

Once reviewed and published later, but also tested in patients in full collapse of the coronavirus, it could be stated that there were improvements of up to 68%, but in small samples.

Although the final decision is still in the hands of the European Commission, the remdesivir, which Gilead markets as Veklury, passes the strict evaluation of the medical agency, which was done “in an exceptionally short period through a continuous review procedure” , given the public health emergency of the coronavirus.

The Institute of Economic and Clinical Review of the United States has raised this Wednesday its recommended price for the drug remdesivir until the $ 5,080 for a typical 10-day treatment, based on the demonstrated benefits in patients with COVID-19. Up to 2,800 when combined with a cheap corticosteroid like dexamethasone.

As we count here, for the philosopher of science Jeremy Howick, director of the Empathy Program at the University of Oxford, research and clinical experience on drugs for COVID-19 is emerging as a competition between (hydroxy) chloroquine and remdesivir. Like two rival teams full of fans, “a la Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin.”

Is there a risk of hype hype hope as happened with hydroxychloroquine? Remdesivir «is a new drug, the patent belongs to a laboratory, the price and indications for use will be defined and has not shown a decrease in mortality “, Velasco qualifies.

“This fact will make it less attractive than a medicine that can cure or decrease mortality. ” The key would be in the “possible effect (or its absence) in mild and outpatients”. There is still hope that hydroxychloroquine could be effective in some mild cases or after exposure to the virus. But there are no particularly encouraging results on that side, as of yet.

But what about dexamethasone?

Dexamethasone does reduce mortality somewhat. And that is new. Last week, those responsible for the British RECOVERY trial announced advances with dexamethasone. A drug that, once again, had been widely used in ICUs for patients with the immune system unleashed by COVID-19, with the consequent inflammation.

It is totally different from remdesivir. The drug the EMA has just recommended is an antiviral. That is, it goes to the genetic code of the virus to prevent it from replicating. So it is useful in phases where it is multiplying rapidly.

Dexamethasone is a anti-inflammatory with corticosteroids. It is sometimes used in arthritis, asthma, trauma, cancer, allergies, etc. Also indicated only for seriously ill COVID-19, never mild or preventive, since these compounds weaken the defenses (immunosuppressants), precisely. Making the virus more easily replicable.

That is to say: it is not that one or the other is used for the same patient. It depends on what each one needs at each moment. When corticosteroids are needed, it is not usually because the virus is multiplying massively, but because The body’s defenses are self-injuring it.

Regarding antiviral, the European Commission is scheduled to give the green light to this drug next week. It may be marketed for hospitals in the EU under the name of Veklury for a period of one year. It is not yet clear how many doses of remdesivir will be available to the market, which will be negotiated with the American producer Gilead Sciences.

Dexamethasone against severe COVID-19 | Shutterstock

To date, no comprehensive medication has been found to cure COVID-19. Viruses are often more difficult to handle than bacteria, for which antibiotics exist as long as they don’t stop working.

And the casuistry of clinical pictures for coronavirus is so wide that surely specific treatments will have to be designed for each type of manifestation, according to experts. 80% of cases are mild and without any treatment, the person recovers.