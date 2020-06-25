The University Research Institutes (IUI) in Telecommunication (TELMA) and in Mechatronics and Cyberphysical Systems of the University of Malaga have received the DEVA favorable report, the evaluation system of the Andalusian Government, becoming the first two IUIs to achieve it, after the new Regulation of UMA University Institutes, approved by the Governing Council in February 2018.

Telecommunication Engineering laboratories transfer knowledge to companies.

After passing this evaluation, the next step to be accredited is their presentation to the Andalusian Council of Universities, prior procedure for the final approval of the Governing Council of the Andalusian Government.

University Institute for Telecommunication Research

He IUI in Telecommunication (TELMA), proposed by the professor of the Department of Communications Engineering, Carlos Camacho Peñalosa, aims to create a research, training and transfer environment in the field of telecommunication oriented to the business world, with the purpose of becoming a International Center of Excellence.

Thus, this proposal is part of a strategy to strengthen relations between the UMA and the Andalusian Technology Park, within the framework of the CEI Andalucía TECH.

University Institute of Research in Mechatronics and Cyberphysical Systems

For his part, the IUI in Mechatronics and Cyberphysical Systems, proposed by the professor of Systems Engineering and Automation, Alfonso García Cerezo, seeks to promote the quality interdisciplinary research in this line of R + D + i and its transfer to society, promoting the realization of competitive projects, as well as promoting actions in the field of postgraduate, doctorate and specialized training.

His scientific-technical interest is in the interaction of Mechatronics with Cyberphysical Systems, since it has an integration between traditional engineering with more current aspects of the industry and society in general that requires solutions based on artificial intelligence.

The university research institutes constitute a basic organizational structure of the scientific research, development and technological innovation (R & D + i) activity of the Spanish public system, and especially of the universities.

The University of Malaga, as part of its strategy to promote these activities, supports the creation of the different types of recognized Institutes (Own, Affiliated, Mixed and Interuniversity) and promotes the creation of a new modality, the Emerging Institutes. In this way, relying on the individual activity of their professors and that of the research groups, the aim is to increase the quality, the number of R & D & I actions, as well as the transfer of this activity from the research fabric to the productive fabric.

