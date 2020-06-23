The Cabinet has given the green light to the contract to design, develop and evaluate a pilot test for a mobile application that allows notifying the contacts of a user of the possible risk of contagion by COVID-19.

The objective is that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, through the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, and in coordination with the Canary Health Service, launch a pilot test of this technological tool next week on the Canary Island of La Gomera.

The objective of the pilot is to evaluate technical aspects and experience of use of the citizen, in order to optimize the design of the application and its

degree of confidence. It will also serve to calibrate the algorithm of the app in order to guarantee the veracity of the notifications.

Once the pilot test has been completed and evaluated in a real scenario, the appropriate decisions can be made to connect with the

health of the different autonomous communities.

This technological tool joins the measures already put in place by the health authorities to follow the contacts of infections

of COVID-19 and that, together with the preventive measures adopted, are contributing to the control of the pandemic.

The contract approved in the Council of Ministers for the emergency procedure has been signed with the company Indra Soluciones Tecnológicas

Information S.L.U. for an amount of 330,537.52 euros, VAT included.

Initiatives in the European Union

Both the European Commission and the World Health Organization recognize the additional usefulness of these applications to detect possible

sprouts and thus help to break the transmission chain, favoring the reactivation of work, commerce and education in a safe way, always safeguarding the privacy principles of citizens.

At the moment, most European countries are in similar phases of developing contagion alert tools. France,

Italy or Germany have launched them in recent weeks.

Spain ranks fourth in the world to launch a pilot with the Apple / Google API. Of these, this will be the first pilot to care about

the user experience and the only one that simulates infections, which will allow us to collect better data.

In this sense, the countries that participate in common work at the European level, among which Spain is an active member, have agreed to

interoperability of your technological solutions. For this, a reference architecture has been approved for interoperability between decentralized applications -such as the Spanish pilot- and work is already underway to make interoperability also possible between decentralized and centralized systems.

How this technology works

The application uses the terminal’s Bluetooth connection, through which mobiles emit and observe anonymous identifiers of other phones that change periodically. When two terminals have been close for a certain period of time, they both keep the anonymous identifier issued by the other.

If any user were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 after performing a PCR test, they would decide whether to give their consent so that, through the health system, they could send an anonymous notification. In this way, the mobile phones that had been in contact with the patient would receive a warning about the risk of possible contagion and instructions on how to proceed would be provided.

During the pilot of this tool, its use experience will be tested to validate that it is understandable and manageable for citizens.

In addition, its operation will be verified through fictitious identifiers, with positives and negatives generated, so that it can be verified how the notification system works by adjusting its operational threshold to avoid distortions in a future real scenario.

Privacy

Development uses a decentralized, protocol-based model

Decentralized Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP-3T), the most respectful of user privacy. This implies that only the encrypted identifiers that each mobile phone issues are sent to the server, not those that it receives from other nearby terminals. From time to time, mobiles download the new confirmed contagion identifiers to compare with their records. That is, the data collation and risk analysis is always carried out on the user’s mobile and not on a server, which guarantees privacy.

This application complies, therefore, with all the guarantees set by European regulations to safeguard the privacy of citizens.

Furthermore, it guarantees proportionality and minimizes the use of personal data. The use of the application will be voluntary and framed within the limits of the health emergency, in strict compliance with the recommendations of the European Commission in this regard.

The Spanish Agency for Data Protection has participated in the process prior to the launch of this pilot and will also participate in the

evaluation of the results to be able to propose improvements that guarantee users’ privacy at all times.