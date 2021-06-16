Green light for the ‘American Gigolo’ TV series starring Jon Bernthal

Showtime has officially announced the completion of a television reboot of‘American Gigolo’, new series based on the 1980 film directed by Paul Schradery starring Richard Gere. This time it will be Jon Bernthal (‘The Walking Dead’) who will assume the main role of Julian Kay, in a story that will serve as a continuation of the original film.

The series will show the protagonist 15 years after being arrested for murder and struggling to find balance in a modern Los Angeles sex industry. Kaye searches for the truth that was behind her being sent to prison so many years ago and hopes to reconnect. with Michelle, his one true love.

Joining Bernthal will be Gretchen Mol as Michelle (played by Lauren Hutton in the original film); Rosie O’Donnell as homicide detective Sunday; Lizzie Brocher as Isabelle; Gabriel LaBelle as a younger version of Julian named Johnny; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a tech billionaire; and Wayne Brady as Lorenzo, Julian’s best friend and mentor.

Written and directed by David Hollander, ‘American Gigolo’ will be executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, with Bernthal serving as producer. It will be a Paramount Television Studios production.