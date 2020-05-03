Good news for soccer in Italy. The Government, which initially had delayed the resumption of training for professional clubs until May 18, has advanced this possibility to this Monday, the 4th. In this way, Serie A teams have the green light to return to the activity as long as they respect the restrictions imposed in this first phase of de-escalation.

05/03/2020

Act at 14:26

CEST

SPORT.es

“Even individual and non-individual disciplines, like all citizens, can participate in individual sports activities, in public or private areas, respecting the interpersonal safety distance of at least two meters and respecting the prohibition of any form of crowd, “reads the circular sent by the Ministry of the Interior, whose measure will be in force from May 4 to 17.

In what follows the disagreements between the executive of Conte and Federation and Serie A is in the sanitary protocol that must be followed to think about a resumption of the Leagues. The Minister of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora, considers it “insufficient & rdquor ;. Some regions had already given the green light so that these trainings could begin to occur from now on and with this circular it extends to the entire country.

.