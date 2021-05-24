Green light for Naomi, Painkiller canceled and Powerpuff rethought

The Variety and Deadline media bring juicy news of some of the superhero series that were being developed by The CW chain, home as we know of the so-called Arrowverse. The US chain has made some decisions about the future of those new projects that they had in hand, bringing rethinking, cancellations and projects that move forward.

Starting with the positive, the series Naomi that director Ava DuVernay was developing inspired by this DC character get green light, to the point that the chain has commissioned the entire first season of the series. After producing the first chapter, the chain is happy with the result and has decided to go ahead with the project.

Going to the negative, the series about Painkiller stays by the way. Recall that this was going to be a spin-off of the series “Black Lightning”, which tonight broadcasts its last episode in the United States. This series had a pilot episode broadcast as one more episode of this last fourth season of “Black Lightning.” Apparently, the chain The CW has no interest in going ahead with the project and has not approved it. However, Warner Bros. Television is interested, so HBO Max is being looked at as a possible second option.

Finally, we go to the reboot series about Powerpuff Girls / The PowerpuffGirls, simply titled “Powerpuff.” Also production of the first episode was underway but this one would not have convinced the chain. However, interest has not been lost. Therefore, it is working on a project rethink, although the four protagonists (Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison) are still involved.

Going back to the only green-lit moment series, “Naomi” is based on the DC character of the same name, played in the series by Kaci Walfall. The series follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the Multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to discover her origins, and what she discovers will call into question everything we believe about our heroes.

Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship write and executive produce. ARRAY Filmworks’ Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also executive produce. Amanda Marsalis directs and co-produces the pilot episode. ARRAY produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

At the moment, the official account of the series has already been launched, announcing that it will arrive “soon” on The CW. Possibly it will arrive in the next season of the chain’s series, probably in 2021.

