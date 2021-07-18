Green light for ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’, prequel series to be seen on Paramount +

Attempts to resurrect ‘Grease’ are making more laps than Danny Zuko in a drive-in. Now Paramount + has announced that it is giving the green light to a prequel focused on the girls of the film.

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ will be a 10-episode series that will show us life at Rydell High four years before Sandy’s arrival and the events we see in the movie starring John Travolta and John Travolta. “Before the reign of rock & roll, before the T-Birds were the coolest in high school, four misfit and fed up girls dared to have fun on their own terms, creating a moral panic that would change Rydell High forever.” reads the synopsis that The Hollywood Reporter has shared.

Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff and Jamie Donnelly gave life to Rizzo, Frenchie, Marty and Jan, the four Pink Ladies from the original film, who will return in their young versions in this new production. The showrunner will be Annabel Oakes, writer of series such as ‘Sirens’ and ‘Atypical’.

Before it took this form, the project was titled ‘Grease: Rydell High’. It had been commissioned directly as a series by HBO Max in October 2019, but the platform canceled production when the company’s leadership underwent changes and put Casey Bloys in command of its content. So Paramount TV Studios took it to Paramount + and gave it a facelift and changed the title.

It is not yet known if Paramount + will arrive in Spain, but if it does, it will probably be in 2022. Other titles that the streaming platform has announced are ‘Halo’, a series that will adapt the well-known video game, or ‘The Offer’, a miniseries about the production of ‘The Godfather’ that Armie Hammer was going to star in until a few months ago.

More glitter

In addition to ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’, Paramount was developing another prequel: ‘Summer Nights’, a film that would tell about the summer of love that Danny and Sandy lived before they met in high school. Brett Haley will be the director, and last summer it was advancing that it will be a musical with all the letters of the word. We do not know how this project is going or if it will finally succeed.