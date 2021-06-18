Green light for Cellnex to acquire the assets of CK Hutchison

Green light from the Italian competition authority to Cellnex for the acquisition of the assets of CK Hutchison

Cellnex has received authorization from the Italian competition body (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza) to acquire the assets of CK Hutchison. This initiative, which is carried out within the framework of the agreement reached in November 2020 between both entities, will be closed in the next few weeks according to forecasts. In addition, this operation includes the countries of Austria, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Italy and the United Kingdom, which allows collectively obtain a value of 10,000 million euros. It is also contemplated the deployment of up to 5,300 new sites (900 of which in Italy) in the next eight years with an additional investment of 1,100 million euros.

The company must make available to FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) operators and “new” operators, that is, those authorized to manage a mobile telecommunications network in the last 5 years, a certain number of sites in municipalities with less than 35,000 inhabitants, establishing some additional auxiliary measures to allow access to them, as determined by the Italian competition authority.

Alex Maestre, Deputy CEO of Cellnex highlighted the step forward that this authorization represents for the entity. “We value very positively the green light from the competition authorities that will allow us to continue developing our activity in Italy and offer an even better service to our customers for the benefit of the market.”